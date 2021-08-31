Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Hammerson (OTCMKTS:HMSNF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.50 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential downside of 5.48% from the stock’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Hammerson plc is a real estate investment trust. The company’s portfolio includes commercial buildings, offices and shopping centers. It operates primarily in United Kingdom, Germany and France. Hammerson plc is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Hammerson in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Societe Generale lowered shares of Hammerson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, HSBC raised shares of Hammerson from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hammerson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $0.50.

OTCMKTS HMSNF remained flat at $$0.53 during trading hours on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Hammerson has a 12 month low of $0.19 and a 12 month high of $3.43.

Hammerson Company Profile

Hammerson Plc engages in the investment, development, and management of shopping centers, retail parks, and offices. It operates through the following geographical segments: United Kingdom, France, and Ireland. The United Kingdom segment consists of shopping centers, retail parks, and other. The France segment involves in the development activities.

