Handelsbanken Fonder AB Cuts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB trimmed its position in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,085 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $1,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 36.5% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 26,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,008,000 after purchasing an additional 7,009 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares during the 1st quarter valued at about $4,616,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 120.2% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 4,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255 shares during the last quarter. Aviva PLC grew its position in Commerce Bancshares by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,693,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. 64.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:CBSH opened at $70.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $71.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $50.50 and a twelve month high of $83.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.07 and a beta of 0.97.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.36. The business had revenue of $347.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.54 million. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 16.44% and a net margin of 39.73%. The company’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be issued a $0.2625 dividend. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Commerce Bancshares’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

