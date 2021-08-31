Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.68 Million Stock Holdings in DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its stake in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) by 30.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,022 shares during the quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in DaVita were worth $1,676,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in DaVita by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in DaVita by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its stake in DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

DVA opened at $131.14 on Tuesday. DaVita Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $80.85 and a fifty-two week high of $136.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $125.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.51.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 61.00%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that DaVita Inc. will post 9.22 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 365 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.09, for a total transaction of $48,577.85. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,560,518.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,963 shares of company stock worth $5,741,151 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on DVA. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of DaVita in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $146.00 price target (up from $135.00) on shares of DaVita in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. DaVita has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.60.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita, Inc engages in the provision of medical care services. It operates through the following two segments: US Dialysis and Related Lab Services, and Other-Ancillary Services and Strategic Initiatives. The US Dialysis and Related Lab Services segment offers kidney dialysis services in the United States for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure.

