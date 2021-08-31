Handelsbanken Fonder AB Has $1.77 Million Holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its holdings in Zynga Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNGA) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 166,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Zynga were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ZNGA. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 56.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 33,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 12,011 shares during the period. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Zynga in the 1st quarter worth $1,727,000. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Zynga by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 37,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 8,587 shares during the period. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,057,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,801,000 after purchasing an additional 404,300 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its holdings in shares of Zynga by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 667,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,127,000 after purchasing an additional 252,123 shares during the period. 75.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Zynga news, insider Phuong Y. Phillips sold 2,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.00, for a total value of $27,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 293,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,228,929. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen F. Siminoff sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.18, for a total transaction of $40,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $197,988.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,372,224 shares of company stock worth $36,332,614 over the last quarter. 8.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ZNGA stock opened at $8.88 on Tuesday. Zynga Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.77 and a 1 year high of $12.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.75 and its 200-day moving average is $10.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.50 and a beta of 0.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

ZNGA has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.50 to $13.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Zynga from $15.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Zynga in a research note on Friday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Zynga has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.23.

Zynga, Inc provides social game services. It develops, markets and operates social games as live services played on mobile platforms such as Apple’s iOS operating system and Google’s Android operating system, and social networking sites such as Facebook. It offers Chess with Friends, Crazy Cake Swap, Draw Something, FarmVille, Gems with Friends, Ice Age: Arctic Blast, Looney Tunes Dash, Speed Guess Something, What’s The Phrase, Wizard of Oz Magic Match, Yummy Gummy, Free Slots, Black Diamond Casino, Hit It Rich, Zynga Poker and Willy Wonka Slots.

