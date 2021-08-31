Handelsbanken Fonder AB Raises Stock Position in Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Capri Holdings Limited (NYSE:CPRI) by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 27,500 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Capri were worth $1,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Capri by 1,348.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,076,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,912,000 after buying an additional 1,933,283 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in Capri by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd now owns 157,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,895,000 after buying an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Capri in the 1st quarter worth approximately $291,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Capri by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 275,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,058,000 after buying an additional 128,982 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its stake in Capri by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,946,000 after buying an additional 16,204 shares in the last quarter. 80.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price objective on shares of Capri in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Capri from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.96.

Shares of Capri stock opened at $56.93 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.45. The company has a market cap of $8.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a PEG ratio of 0.65 and a beta of 2.52. Capri Holdings Limited has a 12-month low of $15.46 and a 12-month high of $61.25.

Capri (NYSE:CPRI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. Capri had a net margin of 6.93% and a return on equity of 29.12%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 177.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.04) EPS. Analysts predict that Capri Holdings Limited will post 4.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Capri news, SVP Krista A. Mcdonough sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.23, for a total transaction of $989,910.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 2.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capri Company Profile

Capri Holdings Ltd. operates as a global fashion luxury group. It engages in the design and distribution of sportswear, accessories, footwear and apparel of branded women’s apparel and accessories and men’s apparel. The firm operates through the following segments: Versace, Jimmy Choo, and Michael Kors.

