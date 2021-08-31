Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 35,202 Shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lessened its position in shares of Altice USA, Inc. (NYSE:ATUS) by 46.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 40,008 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,202 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Altice USA were worth $1,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Altice USA by 0.7% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 117,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,001,000 after buying an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $935,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $647,000. Highland Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altice USA during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,208,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Altice USA by 205.6% during the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 232,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,934,000 after buying an additional 156,348 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.01% of the company’s stock.

ATUS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Monday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Altice USA in a report on Sunday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Altice USA from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.21.

Shares of ATUS opened at $27.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.59. Altice USA, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.08 and a 12 month high of $38.30.

Altice USA (NYSE:ATUS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.52 billion. Altice USA had a net margin of 8.00% and a negative return on equity of 129.77%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Altice USA, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Michael Olsen sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.97, for a total transaction of $92,910.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 53.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Altice USA

Altice USA, Inc engages in the provision of broadband, pay television, telephony services, proprietary content, and advertising services. Its brands include Optimum, Suddenlink, Lightpath, AMS, News 12 Networks, and News 12 Varsity. The firm operates through the Cablevision and Cequel business operations.

