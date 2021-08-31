Handelsbanken Fonder AB Sells 700 Shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII)

Handelsbanken Fonder AB lowered its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB’s holdings in Polaris were worth $1,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 4,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $652,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 144.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Polaris by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,278,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Polaris by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its position in Polaris by 45.9% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the period. 69.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PII. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities dropped their price target on shares of Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 target price for the company. Longbow Research cut shares of Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.59.

Shares of NYSE PII opened at $123.55 on Tuesday. Polaris Inc. has a 1 year low of $86.67 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 1.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.45 and a 200 day moving average of $132.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a net margin of 8.05% and a return on equity of 65.96%. Polaris’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 EPS. Research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.04%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

