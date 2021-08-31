Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNSBF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 153,100 shares, a decline of 23.6% from the July 29th total of 200,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on HNSBF. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. HC Wainwright began coverage on Hansa Biopharma AB (publ) in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

OTCMKTS:HNSBF remained flat at $$18.20 during midday trading on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.77. Hansa Biopharma AB has a twelve month low of $16.40 and a twelve month high of $18.20.

Hansa Biopharma AB (publ), a biopharmaceutical company, develops immunomodulatory treatments for enabling transplants and rare immunoglobulin G (IgG)-mediated autoimmune conditions, gene therapy, and cancer using its proprietary enzyme technology platform. The company's lead drug candidate is Imlifidase, an IgG-degrading enzyme of Streptococcus pyogenes (IdeS), an antibody cleaving enzyme that is in Phase II for enabling kidney transplantations in sensitized patients, as well as for anti-GBM antibody disease and Guillain BarrÃ© syndrome.

