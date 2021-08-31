Head-To-Head Analysis: PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) vs. Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON)

Eton Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ETON) and PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) are both medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, valuation, profitability, earnings and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Get Eton Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Eton Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 24% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PTC Therapeutics has a beta of 1.03, suggesting that its stock price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

35.2% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.9% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. 9.7% of Eton Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 5.0% of PTC Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Eton Pharmaceuticals and PTC Therapeutics, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Eton Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00 PTC Therapeutics 0 4 7 0 2.64

Eton Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus target price of $12.50, suggesting a potential upside of 141.78%. PTC Therapeutics has a consensus target price of $62.25, suggesting a potential upside of 47.72%. Given Eton Pharmaceuticals’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Eton Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than PTC Therapeutics.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and PTC Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Eton Pharmaceuticals $40,000.00 3,179.55 -$27.97 million ($1.33) -3.89 PTC Therapeutics $380.77 million 7.81 -$438.16 million ($6.50) -6.48

Eton Pharmaceuticals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than PTC Therapeutics. PTC Therapeutics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Eton Pharmaceuticals, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Eton Pharmaceuticals and PTC Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Eton Pharmaceuticals N/A -74.76% -44.90% PTC Therapeutics -82.87% -105.54% -18.27%

Summary

Eton Pharmaceuticals beats PTC Therapeutics on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Eton Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Eton Pharmaceuticals, Inc. engages in the development, acquisition, and commercialization of prescription drug products. Its products include Biorphen, Alaway Preservative Free, zonisamide oral suspension, topiramate oral suspension, lamotrigine for oral suspension, cysteine injection, and ephedrine ready-to-use injection. The company was founded in April 2017 and is headquartered in Deer Park, IL.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi. The company was founded by Allan Steven Jacobson and Stuart W. Peltz on March 31, 1998 and is headquartered in South Plainfield, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eton Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.