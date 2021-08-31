Head-To-Head Comparison: Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) vs. GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN)

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) and GTT Communications (OTCMKTS:GTTN) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Anterix and GTT Communications, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anterix 0 1 2 0 2.67 GTT Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Anterix presently has a consensus price target of $62.50, indicating a potential upside of 9.69%. Given Anterix’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Anterix is more favorable than GTT Communications.

Profitability

This table compares Anterix and GTT Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anterix -6,051.24% -23.61% -20.73% GTT Communications N/A N/A N/A

Insider and Institutional Ownership

76.6% of Anterix shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 81.6% of GTT Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.1% of Anterix shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 46.4% of GTT Communications shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Anterix and GTT Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anterix $920,000.00 1,122.01 -$54.43 million ($3.13) -18.20 GTT Communications $1.73 billion 0.01 -$105.90 million N/A N/A

Anterix has higher earnings, but lower revenue than GTT Communications.

Volatility and Risk

Anterix has a beta of 0.44, suggesting that its stock price is 56% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GTT Communications has a beta of 1.35, suggesting that its stock price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

GTT Communications beats Anterix on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Anterix

Anterix, Inc. operates as a wireless communications company. The firm focuses on commercializing spectrum assets to enable targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies and solutions. It’s solutions include Private LTE and Active Ecosystem. The company was founded by Peter Joel Lasensky and Richard Edward Rohmann in 1997 and is headquartered in Woodland Park, NJ.

About GTT Communications

GTT Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of cloud networking services to multinational clients. It offers broad portfolio of global services including private networking; Internet; optical transport; Software Defined Wide Area Networking; managed services; voice and unified communications; video transport; and access services. The company was founded by H. Brian Thompson on January 3, 2005 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

