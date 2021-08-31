Head to Head Contrast: Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) & Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Riverview Financial (NASDAQ:RIVE) and Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and profitability.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

21.4% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 40.0% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. 15.8% of Riverview Financial shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 15.7% of Nicolet Bankshares shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Riverview Financial 0 0 0 0 N/A Nicolet Bankshares 0 0 3 0 3.00

Nicolet Bankshares has a consensus target price of $89.33, suggesting a potential upside of 16.44%. Given Nicolet Bankshares’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Nicolet Bankshares is more favorable than Riverview Financial.

Risk & Volatility

Riverview Financial has a beta of 1.19, meaning that its share price is 19% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nicolet Bankshares has a beta of 0.69, meaning that its share price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Riverview Financial and Nicolet Bankshares’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Riverview Financial $54.82 million 2.12 -$21.21 million N/A N/A Nicolet Bankshares $211.83 million 3.56 $60.12 million $5.70 13.46

Nicolet Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Riverview Financial.

Profitability

This table compares Riverview Financial and Nicolet Bankshares’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Riverview Financial 17.53% 10.21% 0.76% Nicolet Bankshares 32.51% 13.28% 1.58%

Summary

Nicolet Bankshares beats Riverview Financial on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Riverview Financial Company Profile

Riverview Financial Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in financial services through its subsidiary, Riverview Bank, engages in the provision of loan, deposit, and a range of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The company services include personal, business and online banking. It also provides loans, which include residential mortgage, home equity, auto, personal and commercial loans. Riverview Financial was founded on November 1, 2013 and is headquartered in Harrisburg, PA.

Nicolet Bankshares Company Profile

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and consumer banking services through its subsidiary. It offers lending and deposit gathering, ancillary banking-related, trust, brokerage, and other investment management products and services. The firm also delivers commercial-related and residential real estate loans. The company was founded by Robert Bruc Atwell and Michael E. Daniels on April 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Green Bay, WI.

