Head to Head Review: PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) vs. Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO)

Banco Bradesco (NYSE:BBDO) and PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, earnings, dividends and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

37.0% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.5% of PCB Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Banco Bradesco has a beta of 1.25, suggesting that its share price is 25% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, PCB Bancorp has a beta of 0.93, suggesting that its share price is 7% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Banco Bradesco and PCB Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Banco Bradesco $19.38 billion 1.98 $3.21 billion N/A N/A PCB Bancorp $91.50 million 3.07 $16.17 million $1.04 18.23

Banco Bradesco has higher revenue and earnings than PCB Bancorp.

Dividends

Banco Bradesco pays an annual dividend of $0.03 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.8%. PCB Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.48 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.5%. PCB Bancorp pays out 46.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. PCB Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years. PCB Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Profitability

This table compares Banco Bradesco and PCB Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Banco Bradesco 20.84% 16.96% 1.52% PCB Bancorp 29.64% 11.73% 1.37%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Banco Bradesco and PCB Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Banco Bradesco 0 0 0 0 N/A PCB Bancorp 0 0 2 0 3.00

PCB Bancorp has a consensus price target of $13.75, indicating a potential downside of 27.48%. Given PCB Bancorp’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe PCB Bancorp is more favorable than Banco Bradesco.

Summary

PCB Bancorp beats Banco Bradesco on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Banco Bradesco

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds. The company was founded by Amador Aguiar on March 10, 1943 and is headquartered in Osasco, Brazil.

About PCB Bancorp

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The firm offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts. It also provides real estate loans, commercial and industrial loans, automobile secured loans, unsecured lines of credit, term loans, and personal loans for various business customers, including manufacturing, wholesale and retail trade, hospitality, etc. In addition, the company offers automated teller machines, debit cards, direct deposits, and cashier’s checks, as well as treasury management, wire transfer, and automated clearing house services, cash management services, and online, mobile, telephone, mail, and personal appointment banking services. The company was founded on July 9, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

