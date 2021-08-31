Head to Head Survey: Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI)

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) and Ascent Solar Technologies (OTCMKTS:ASTI) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership and risk.

Profitability

Get Silicon Motion Technology alerts:

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Ascent Solar Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Silicon Motion Technology 16.27% 18.30% 14.16% Ascent Solar Technologies -584.48% -8.70% -36.49%

This table compares Silicon Motion Technology and Ascent Solar Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Silicon Motion Technology $539.52 million 4.83 $79.75 million $2.28 32.75 Ascent Solar Technologies $70,000.00 4,289.82 $1.62 million N/A N/A

Silicon Motion Technology has higher revenue and earnings than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Risk & Volatility

Silicon Motion Technology has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ascent Solar Technologies has a beta of 2.29, meaning that its stock price is 129% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

61.7% of Silicon Motion Technology shares are held by institutional investors. 0.0% of Ascent Solar Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Silicon Motion Technology and Ascent Solar Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Silicon Motion Technology 0 1 6 0 2.86 Ascent Solar Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Silicon Motion Technology currently has a consensus target price of $94.14, suggesting a potential upside of 26.10%. Given Silicon Motion Technology’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe Silicon Motion Technology is more favorable than Ascent Solar Technologies.

Summary

Silicon Motion Technology beats Ascent Solar Technologies on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and supply of semiconductor products for the electronics market. The firm products include Flash Controllers, Storage Solutions, and others. It offers embedded and expandable storage, radio frequency integrated circuits and embedded graphics. The company was founded in November 1995 and is headquartered in Hong Kong.

About Ascent Solar Technologies

Ascent Solar Technologies, Inc. engages in the manufacture and commercialization of photovoltaic (PVC) modules using its proprietary thin film technology. It integrates PV modules into a variety of applications such as aerospace, defense, transportation, and electronic products. The company was founded by Mohan S. Misra and Joseph H. Armstrong on October 18, 2005 and is headquartered in Thornton, CO.

Receive News & Ratings for Silicon Motion Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Silicon Motion Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.