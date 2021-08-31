Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 26th. Capital One Financial analyst D. Bernstein now expects that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.43. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Healthcare Realty Trust’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.78 EPS.

HR has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James lowered shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.00.

HR stock opened at $30.24 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.77. Healthcare Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $27.18 and a fifty-two week high of $34.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a PE ratio of 112.00 and a beta of 0.59.

Healthcare Realty Trust (NYSE:HR) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $131.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $132.29 million. Healthcare Realty Trust had a return on equity of 1.99% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.42 earnings per share.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.33%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 108,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,302,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 77,922 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,363,000 after buying an additional 1,010 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 1,509.7% in the 1st quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 65,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 60,962 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 77,932.5% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 60,085 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,821,000 after buying an additional 60,008 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

