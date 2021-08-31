Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) Sets New 12-Month High at $30.35

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $30.35 and last traded at $30.30, with a volume of 24395 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $30.23.

A number of research firms have issued reports on HTA. Raymond James cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Healthcare Trust of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Healthcare Trust of America from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Healthcare Trust of America currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.70 and a beta of 0.61.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.27). Healthcare Trust of America had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 10.84%. As a group, research analysts expect that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.325 dividend. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. This is a boost from Healthcare Trust of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is presently 74.85%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 34.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,507 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 167,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,476,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares during the last quarter. Intrua Financial LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 4.1% during the 1st quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 12,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 26,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $750,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 23,010 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

About Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA)

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006 and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

