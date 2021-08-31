Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Healthpeak Properties, Inc. (NYSE:PEAK) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,368 shares of the company’s stock after selling 314 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Healthpeak Properties were worth $778,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in Healthpeak Properties by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 70,123,019 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,225,742,000 after buying an additional 13,345,452 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 13,757,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,678,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,767 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,381,809 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,704,000 after purchasing an additional 104,241 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,839,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,814,000 after purchasing an additional 26,047 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baupost Group LLC MA boosted its position in shares of Healthpeak Properties by 24.2% during the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 4,966,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,650,000 after purchasing an additional 966,711 shares in the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $33.00) on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Mizuho reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Argus raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Healthpeak Properties from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.05.

NYSE:PEAK opened at $35.80 on Tuesday. Healthpeak Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.51 and a 12 month high of $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $19.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 4.77 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50 day moving average is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average is $33.50.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Healthpeak Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 73.17%.

In other news, Director Christine Garvey sold 889 shares of Healthpeak Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $30,706.06. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Healthpeak Properties Profile

Healthpeak Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which invests primarily in real estate serving the healthcare industry in the United States. It acquires, develops, leases, sells, and manages healthcare real estate and provides mortgage and other financing to healthcare providers. It operates through the following business segments: Life Science, Medical Office and Continuing Care Retirement Community(CCRC).

