Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.600-$3.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $800 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $761.20 million.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HLIO. TheStreet raised shares of Helios Technologies from a c+ rating to a b+ rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Helios Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $94.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HLIO opened at $81.67 on Tuesday. Helios Technologies has a 12 month low of $35.40 and a 12 month high of $86.42. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $79.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.79 and a beta of 1.17.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $223.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.17 million. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 17.18%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 87.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.55 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 5th were paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.07%.

In other news, CFO Tricia L. Fulton sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $85,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Helios Technologies stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Helios Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIO) by 238.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 72,389 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,994 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.22% of Helios Technologies worth $5,650,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

Helios Technologies Company Profile

Helios Technologies, Inc engages in the development and manufacture of motion control and electronic controls technology for diverse end markets, including construction, material handling, agriculture, energy, recreational vehicles, marine, health and wellness. It operates through the Hydraulics and Electronics segments.

