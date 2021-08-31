Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) Given a €114.00 Price Target by Royal Bank of Canada Analysts

Royal Bank of Canada set a €114.00 ($134.12) price objective on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HEN3. Warburg Research set a €115.00 ($135.29) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. UBS Group set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Barclays set a €102.00 ($120.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €88.00 ($103.53) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €100.07 ($117.73).

Shares of HEN3 stock opened at €83.84 ($98.64) on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is €86.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €90.52. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 12 month high of €129.65 ($152.53).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

