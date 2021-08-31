Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reduced its stake in shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI) by 58.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 35,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 51,271 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.12% of Herc worth $3,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in HRI. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 881 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Herc during the 1st quarter valued at about $113,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Herc by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

HRI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Herc from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $123.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 8th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Herc from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Herc from $125.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. TheStreet upgraded Herc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Herc from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Herc currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of NYSE HRI opened at $133.34 on Tuesday. Herc Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.95 and a twelve month high of $135.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 3.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.58.

Herc (NYSE:HRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.33. Herc had a return on equity of 21.16% and a net margin of 8.09%. The business had revenue of $490.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $456.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

About Herc

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

