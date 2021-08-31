Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hess Midstream Partners LP is a master limited partnership company. It own, operate, develop and acquire a set of midstream assets to provide services to Hess and third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. The company’s operating segments consists of gathering; processing and storage and terminaling and export. Hess Midstream Partners LP is based in Houston, United States. “

Get Hess Midstream alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also commented on HESM. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $25.78.

Hess Midstream stock opened at $25.37 on Monday. Hess Midstream has a 12 month low of $14.56 and a 12 month high of $27.62. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.71. The company has a market cap of $635.21 million, a PE ratio of 16.47 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $294.80 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts predict that Hess Midstream will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 9th were issued a $0.504 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 154.20%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Hess Midstream by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Hess Midstream in the 1st quarter worth approximately $144,000. Institutional investors own 58.42% of the company’s stock.

Hess Midstream Company Profile

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Hess Midstream (HESM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Hess Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hess Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.