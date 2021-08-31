High Pointe Capital Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA) by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 216,940 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,850 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return were worth $1,670,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return in the second quarter worth approximately $639,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC raised its holdings in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return by 20.5% in the second quarter. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC now owns 183,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,392,000 after buying an additional 31,284 shares during the period. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return by 17.1% in the second quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 858,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,607,000 after buying an additional 125,517 shares during the period.

Get ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agri Total Return alerts:

RJA traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $7.80. 113,264 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 210,915. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $7.48. ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return has a 1 year low of $5.30 and a 1 year high of $8.20.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RJA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index – Agri Total Return (NYSEARCA:RJA).

Receive News & Ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agri Total Return Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ELEMENTS Linked to the Rogers International Commodity Index - Agri Total Return and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.