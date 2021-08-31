High Pointe Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

High Pointe Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW) by 69.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 9,280 shares during the period. High Pointe Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 37,579 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,259,000 after buying an additional 3,011 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 645,986 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $75,161,000 after buying an additional 4,339 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 52,994 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after buying an additional 22,130 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 30.7% in the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 447 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 68,495 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $8,124,000 after buying an additional 12,099 shares during the period. 70.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $121.78. The stock had a trading volume of 91,812 shares, compared to its average volume of 182,448. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $119.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.40. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 12-month low of $83.04 and a 12-month high of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03 and a beta of 1.61.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.02. Curtiss-Wright had a net margin of 9.74% and a return on equity of 16.54%. Sell-side analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Curtiss-Wright Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corp. is a manufacturing and service company, which engages in the design, manufacture and overhaul of precision components; and provides engineered products & services to the aerospace, defense, power generation and general industrial markets. It operates through the following segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

