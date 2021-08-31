Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) Short Interest Update

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 206,700 shares, a decrease of 37.3% from the July 29th total of 329,800 shares. Currently, 1.2% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 423,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Höegh LNG Partners stock traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $4.32. 533,886 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 298,914. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.47. Höegh LNG Partners has a 12-month low of $4.17 and a 12-month high of $18.17. The firm has a market cap of $143.89 million, a PE ratio of 2.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Höegh LNG Partners (NYSE:HMLP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The shipping company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.42). Höegh LNG Partners had a net margin of 45.58% and a return on equity of 16.64%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Höegh LNG Partners will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 6th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Höegh LNG Partners’s payout ratio is presently 2.30%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on HMLP shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays cut Höegh LNG Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $10.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. increased their price target on Höegh LNG Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, B. Riley cut Höegh LNG Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $19.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.60.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $178,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $949,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Höegh LNG Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,812,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 48.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 301,248 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,307,000 after buying an additional 97,781 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Höegh LNG Partners by 18.0% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 846,669 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $12,311,000 after buying an additional 129,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.18% of the company’s stock.

Höegh LNG Partners Company Profile

Höegh LNG Partners LP engages in undertaking of floating storage and re-gasification units (FSRUs). It operates through the Majority Held FSRUs, and Joint Venture FSRUs segments. The Majority Held FSRUs segment includes the direct financing lease related to the PGN FSRU Lampung and the operating leases related to the Hoegh Gallant and the Hoegh Grace.

