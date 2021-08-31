Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $13.21 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Horizon Technology Finance Co. (NASDAQ:HRZN) will report $13.21 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Technology Finance’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $13.24 million and the lowest is $13.19 million. Horizon Technology Finance posted sales of $12.33 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Technology Finance will report full year sales of $53.57 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $53.55 million to $53.58 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $57.44 million, with estimates ranging from $57.00 million to $57.88 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Horizon Technology Finance.

Horizon Technology Finance (NASDAQ:HRZN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The investment management company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.02. Horizon Technology Finance had a return on equity of 10.18% and a net margin of 24.23%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Horizon Technology Finance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Horizon Technology Finance has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.88.

Shares of NASDAQ HRZN opened at $16.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $339.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.08. Horizon Technology Finance has a 52-week low of $11.03 and a 52-week high of $17.95. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.16.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 18th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.07%. Horizon Technology Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 101.69%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $34,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance in the first quarter worth $62,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in shares of Horizon Technology Finance by 17.4% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 5,919 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $84,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Technology Finance during the second quarter worth $90,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.58% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Technology Finance

Horizon Technology Finance Corp. operates as a finance company. The firm engages in the provision of capital in the form of secured loans to venture capital backed companies. It also involves in lending and investing in portfolio companies in technology, life science, healthcare information and services and cleantech industries.

