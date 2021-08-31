Hormel Foods (HRL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, September 2nd. Analysts expect Hormel Foods to post earnings of $0.39 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of HRL opened at $45.29 on Tuesday. Hormel Foods has a 52 week low of $43.45 and a 52 week high of $52.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.79, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of -0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.80 and a 200-day moving average of $47.36.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

In other Hormel Foods news, VP Swen Neufeldt sold 6,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.50, for a total transaction of $306,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 19,821 shares in the company, valued at approximately $981,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 22,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.61, for a total value of $1,075,986.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 45,270 shares of company stock valued at $2,181,846. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Hormel Foods stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 115,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,651,000. 38.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

Hormel Foods Company Profile

Hormel Foods Corp. engages in the production of meat and food products. It operates through the following segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International and Other. The Grocery Products segment consists primarily of the processing, marketing, and sale of shelf-stable food products sold in the retail market.

Recommended Story: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.