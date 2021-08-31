H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:HRUFF) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $18.63.

HRUFF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. CIBC upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$19.00 to C$19.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. TD Securities upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th.

Shares of HRUFF stock remained flat at $$12.88 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.48. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a twelve month low of $7.00 and a twelve month high of $13.77.

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust is an open-ended investment trust company, which engages in the ownership and management of retail properties, industrial properties, residential properties, and development properties. It operates through the following business segments: Office, Retail, Industrial, and Residential.

