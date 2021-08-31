H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target Raised to C$19.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its price objective hoisted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$18.00 to C$19.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.00 to C$18.25 in a report on Thursday, August 19th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$18.50 to C$19.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. National Bank Financial boosted their price objective on H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$19.50 price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a report on Monday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$18.82.

HR.UN stock opened at C$16.41 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 7.67. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$16.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$15.54. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a fifty-two week low of C$9.25 and a fifty-two week high of C$17.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 102.84.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

