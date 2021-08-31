HTMLCOIN Trading Down 20.1% Over Last Week (HTML)

HTMLCOIN (CURRENCY:HTML) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 31st. Over the last seven days, HTMLCOIN has traded down 20.1% against the U.S. dollar. One HTMLCOIN coin can currently be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. HTMLCOIN has a market cap of $7.39 million and $2,773.00 worth of HTMLCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EverGreenCoin (EGC) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0246 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Shield Finance (SHLD) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Fire Token (FIRE) traded 13.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Fire Protocol (FIRE) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000163 BTC.

EcoG9coin (EGC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

HTMLCOIN Profile

HTMLCOIN (HTML) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X15 hashing algorithm. HTMLCOIN’s total supply is 80,434,575,000 coins and its circulating supply is 53,067,332,240 coins. The official message board for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com/blog . HTMLCOIN’s official Twitter account is @HTMLCOIN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for HTMLCOIN is www.htmlcoin.com . The Reddit community for HTMLCOIN is /r/htmlcoin_community and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HTML Coin is a rebrand of the HTML5 Coin that was exchanged at a 1:1 ratio. The HTML Coin is a PoW/PoS hybrid cryptocurrency based on the SHA256 algorithm that was developed using a Bitcoin and Ethereum hybrid blockchain technology which integrates Bitcoin Core, Proof-of-Stake (PoS) and the Ethereum Virtual Machine (EVM). “

HTMLCOIN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HTMLCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HTMLCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy HTMLCOIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

