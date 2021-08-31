Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Huazhu Group Limited is a hotel operator and franchisor primarily in China. It primary focus on economy and midscale hotel segments,China Lodging Group’s brands include Hi Inn, HanTing Hotel, Elan Hotel, HanTing PremiumHotel, JI Hotel, Starway Hotel, Joya Hotel, VUE Hotel, Crystal Orange Hotel, Orange Hotel Select, Orange Hotel and Manxin Hotel. The Company’s busines includes leased and owned, manachised and franchised models. Lease and ownership model, the Company directly operateshotels typically located on leased or owned properties. Manachise model, the Company manages manachised hotels through the on-site hotel managers. Franchise model, the Company provides training, reservation and support services to the franchised hotels and collects fees from franchisees but does not appoint on-site hotel managers. Huazhu Group Limited, formerly known as China Lodging Group Ltd., is based in Shanghai, China. “

Get Huazhu Group alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. HSBC increased their price objective on Huazhu Group from $63.20 to $65.10 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. TheStreet upgraded Huazhu Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $59.03.

NASDAQ HTHT traded up $1.59 on Tuesday, hitting $48.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,738,489 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,423,010. Huazhu Group has a 52-week low of $38.49 and a 52-week high of $64.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.64. The firm has a market cap of $15.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 172.46 and a beta of 1.56.

Huazhu Group (NASDAQ:HTHT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.48. Huazhu Group had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 5.30%. On average, research analysts forecast that Huazhu Group will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in shares of Huazhu Group by 8.6% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 83,207 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,394,000 after purchasing an additional 6,602 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 2.5% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 20,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $902,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 36.9% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 450,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,780,000 after buying an additional 121,401 shares during the last quarter. One01 Capital LP raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 23.5% during the second quarter. One01 Capital LP now owns 382,933 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,223,000 after buying an additional 72,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Huazhu Group by 29.3% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,992,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $633,302,000 after buying an additional 2,715,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.44% of the company’s stock.

Huazhu Group Company Profile

Huazhu Group Ltd. engages in the operation of hotels. The firm operates through the Legacy Huazhu and Legacy DH segments. It targets economy, midscale, upper midscale, and upscale hotel brands. The economy hotel brands comprises of HanTing, Ni Hao, Hi Inn, Elan, Zleep, and Ibis Hotels. The midscale hotel includes JI Hotel, Orange Hotel, Starway, and Ibis Styles Hotels.

Read More: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Huazhu Group (HTHT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Huazhu Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huazhu Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.