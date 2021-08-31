Huobi BTC (HBTC) Price Down 2.3% This Week

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 0.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 31st. One Huobi BTC coin can now be purchased for about $47,169.20 or 1.00497249 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.88 billion and $10.92 million worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Huobi BTC alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00002516 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.09 or 0.00064114 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.66 or 0.00133501 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $75.85 or 0.00161612 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,432.42 or 0.07313008 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.55 or 0.00003301 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $46,844.28 or 0.99804986 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $389.95 or 0.00830807 BTC.

Huobi BTC Coin Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 39,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal . Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . Huobi BTC’s official message board is medium.com/@hbtc_finance

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi BTC should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Huobi BTC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Huobi BTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Huobi BTC and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.