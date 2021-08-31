Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. Sells 5,275 Shares of Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB)

Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD. cut its holdings in Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPB) by 41.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,524 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,275 shares during the period. Iat Reinsurance Co. LTD.’s holdings in Spectrum Brands were worth $1,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPB. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. SeaBridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 25.0% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 3,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. GWM Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of Spectrum Brands by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 6,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $591,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPB. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Spectrum Brands from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $104.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Brands in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price objective for the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Spectrum Brands from $100.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Spectrum Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $86.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Spectrum Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.38.

Shares of SPB traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,084. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.56 and its 200-day moving average is $85.12. Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $54.52 and a 52-week high of $97.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 1.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.76.

Spectrum Brands (NYSE:SPB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($0.01). Spectrum Brands had a return on equity of 21.08% and a net margin of 3.99%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. Spectrum Brands’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc. will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Spectrum Brands’s payout ratio is presently 40.98%.

About Spectrum Brands

Spectrum Brands Holdings, Inc operates as a branded consumer products company worldwide. The company's Hardware & Home Improvement segment offers hardware products under the National Hardware and FANAL brands; locksets and door hardware under the Kwikset, Weiser, Baldwin, EZSET, and Tell Manufacturing brands; and plumbing products under the Pfister brand.

