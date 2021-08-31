ICW Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE)

ICW Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MGE Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGEE) by 2.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in MGE Energy were worth $457,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 71.9% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 3,986 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of MGE Energy by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 24,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of MGE Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director James G. Berbee bought 374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $80.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,017.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MGEE. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of MGE Energy from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th.

Shares of MGE Energy stock opened at $80.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.67, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $77.91 and its 200 day moving average is $74.18. MGE Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.70 and a 1 year high of $82.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

MGE Energy (NASDAQ:MGEE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. MGE Energy had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 10.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that MGE Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.3875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. This is a boost from MGE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. MGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.92%.

MGE Energy, Inc provides natural gas and electric services. The firm operates its business through the following segments: Regulated Electric Utility Operations, Regulated Gas Utility Operations, Non-Regulated Energy Operations, Transmission Investments, and All Other. The Regulated Electric Utility Operations segment engages in generating, purchasing, and distributing electricity.

