IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) Shares Sold by Summit Asset Management LLC

Summit Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDXX) by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,021 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33 shares during the quarter. IDEXX Laboratories accounts for 1.6% of Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Summit Asset Management LLC’s holdings in IDEXX Laboratories were worth $5,066,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 52 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 120.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Newfound Research LLC acquired a new position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 81.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on IDXX shares. Guggenheim cut IDEXX Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $550.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on IDEXX Laboratories from $616.00 to $750.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on IDEXX Laboratories from $735.00 to $770.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $643.80.

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $18.95 on Tuesday, hitting $668.02. The stock had a trading volume of 10,313 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,053. IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $347.54 and a 52-week high of $706.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $56.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.54, a P/E/G ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $667.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $578.19.

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The company reported $2.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $826.14 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $794.64 million. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 115.28% and a net margin of 23.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.72 EPS. Analysts predict that IDEXX Laboratories, Inc. will post 8.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel M. Junius sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $679.58, for a total transaction of $1,632,351.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Giovani Twigge sold 11,421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $700.35, for a total value of $7,998,697.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 24,360 shares of company stock valued at $16,913,521. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: CAG, Water, LPD, and Other. The CAG segment develops, designs, manufactures, and distributes products and performs services for veterinarians and the biomedical analytics market, primarily related to diagnostics and information management.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.