iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) Short Interest Update

iFresh Inc. (NASDAQ:IFMK) saw a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 90,500 shares, an increase of 24.3% from the July 29th total of 72,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 410,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

NASDAQ IFMK traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $1.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 101,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 856,351. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. iFresh has a 1 year low of $0.65 and a 1 year high of $4.25. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -59.50 and a beta of -3.08.

Get iFresh alerts:

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in iFresh by 17.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 164,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after acquiring an additional 23,811 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iFresh by 28.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 127,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 27,771 shares during the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iFresh in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in iFresh in the 1st quarter worth approximately $466,000. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iFresh, Inc engages in the management of grocery supermarket chain and online grocer. The company offers a range of food products such as vegetables, fruits, and seafood and other merchandise. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Long Island City, NY.

Read More: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Receive News & Ratings for iFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.