IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of IHS Markit Ltd. (NYSE:INFO) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 274,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 22,209 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of IHS Markit worth $30,877,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 187.3% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 451 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the period. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in IHS Markit during the first quarter worth approximately $63,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 19.2% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 925 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in IHS Markit by 19.7% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 962 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla sold 43,190 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.47, for a total value of $5,116,719.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,292,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $153,101,505.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Sari Beth Granat sold 90,000 shares of IHS Markit stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.88, for a total transaction of $10,159,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,523,942.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 147,190 shares of company stock valued at $16,935,059. 0.56% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

IHS Markit stock opened at $120.83 on Tuesday. IHS Markit Ltd. has a 12-month low of $76.04 and a 12-month high of $121.48. The company has a market capitalization of $48.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.46 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $115.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $106.18.

IHS Markit (NYSE:INFO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. IHS Markit had a net margin of 13.89% and a return on equity of 11.69%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. Analysts forecast that IHS Markit Ltd. will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. IHS Markit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

INFO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $135.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $123.00 to $127.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of IHS Markit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of IHS Markit from $110.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. IHS Markit presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $110.67.

IHS Markit Company Profile

IHS Markit Ltd. engages in the provision of information, analytics, and solutions to customers in the business, finance, and government sectors. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Transportation, Resources, and Consolidated Markets and Solutions. The Financial Services segment consists of pricing and reference data, indices product portfolio, valuation, and research, sales, and trading activities.

