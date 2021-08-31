II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.750-$0.900 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.900. The company issued revenue guidance of $780 million-$830 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $804.04 million.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities raised II-VI from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised II-VI from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on II-VI from $105.00 to $90.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on II-VI from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on II-VI from $75.00 to $68.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $87.39.

Shares of IIVI opened at $63.04 on Tuesday. II-VI has a 12-month low of $36.04 and a 12-month high of $100.44. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 4.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.20.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.23. II-VI had a return on equity of 12.67% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $808.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $783.74 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that II-VI will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

In other II-VI news, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 8,500 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.20, for a total transaction of $588,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 373,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,817,689.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Walter Robert Bashaw II sold 5,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.09, for a total value of $360,450.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 45,059 shares in the company, valued at $3,248,303.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 32,200 shares of company stock worth $2,183,429 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

II-VI, Inc engages in the development, refinement, manufacturing, and marketing of engineered materials and opto-electronic components and devices for precision in the field of industrial materials processing, optical communications, aerospace and defense, consumer electronics, semiconductor capital equipment, life sciences, and automotive applications and markets.

