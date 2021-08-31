Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Invests $228,000 in ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund purchased a new position in shares of ImmunityBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBRX) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 15,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth approximately $95,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ImmunityBio in the first quarter worth approximately $108,000. Institutional investors own 13.88% of the company’s stock.

In other ImmunityBio news, Director Cheryl Cohen sold 43,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.12, for a total value of $439,187.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last three months, insiders sold 68,175 shares of company stock worth $688,734. Insiders own 82.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IBRX opened at $11.38 on Tuesday. ImmunityBio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.03 and a 52-week high of $45.42. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.85.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ImmunityBio from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

ImmunityBio Profile

ImmunityBio, Inc is a clinical stage immunotherapy company. It develops next generation therapies that drive immunogenic mechanisms for defeating cancers and infectious diseases. The company’s immunotherapy platform activates both the innate and adaptive immune systems to create long term immunological memory.

