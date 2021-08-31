Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $47.30 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Independent Bank Co. (NASDAQ:IBCP) to report $47.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Independent Bank’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $46.90 million and the highest is $47.70 million. Independent Bank reported sales of $58.98 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 19.8%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Independent Bank will report full year sales of $193.90 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $192.00 million to $195.80 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $180.25 million, with estimates ranging from $178.30 million to $182.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Independent Bank.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:IBCP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.67 by ($0.11). Independent Bank had a return on equity of 18.37% and a net margin of 31.27%.

IBCP has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Independent Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Boenning Scattergood reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Independent Bank in a research report on Thursday, July 29th.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Independent Bank by 1,603.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,748 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Independent Bank by 49.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,655 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Independent Bank by 48.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,859 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its stake in Independent Bank by 97,642.9% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 6,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 6,835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. 73.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBCP opened at $20.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $446.73 million, a PE ratio of 6.45 and a beta of 1.13. Independent Bank has a 12-month low of $12.14 and a 12-month high of $24.73. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is currently 33.20%.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial banking, mortgage lending, investments, and title services. The company was founded in 1864 and is headquartered in Ionia, MI.

