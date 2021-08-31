IndexIQ Advisors LLC Has $419,000 Stock Position in SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,791 shares of the company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SMART Global were worth $419,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp grew its holdings in shares of SMART Global by 2.8% during the first quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 11,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $511,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 1.6% during the first quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 2.2% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 16,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 9.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 483 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SMART Global by 1.3% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 49,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGH stock opened at $48.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 154.90 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.64. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $23.60 and a 52 week high of $58.39. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.51 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.59.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 5th. The company reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $437.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $415.48 million. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.62% and a return on equity of 25.39%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that SMART Global Holdings, Inc. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SGH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. TheStreet cut shares of SMART Global from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of SMART Global from $62.50 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.43.

In other news, Director Ajay Shah sold 11,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $524,115.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lake (Offshore) Aiv Gp Silver sold 3,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.50, for a total transaction of $151,500,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,034,147 shares of company stock worth $153,021,840. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. The company specializes in application specific product development and support for customers in enterprise, government and original equipment manufacturer, or OEM, markets. It operates through the following segments: Specialty Memory Products, Brazil Products and Specialty Compute and Storage Solutions (SCSS).

