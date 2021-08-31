IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC reduced its position in Heat Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTBX) by 4.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,572 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 2,428 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.22% of Heat Biologics worth $374,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth about $88,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth about $98,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth about $137,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Heat Biologics in the first quarter worth about $159,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp bought a new stake in Heat Biologics during the first quarter worth approximately $190,000. Institutional investors own 10.41% of the company’s stock.

HTBX has been the topic of several analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Heat Biologics from $32.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on Heat Biologics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th.

HTBX opened at $6.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.58 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.13. Heat Biologics, Inc. has a one year low of $5.22 and a one year high of $17.00.

Heat Biologics (NASDAQ:HTBX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.05. Heat Biologics had a negative return on equity of 23.43% and a negative net margin of 1,198.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Heat Biologics, Inc. will post -1.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Heat Biologics Company Profile

Heat Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of immunotherapies to activate patient's immune system against cancer through T-cell activation and expansion. Its gp96 platform, including ImPACT, an allogenic cell-based, T-cell-stimulating platform that functions as an immune activator to stimulate and expand T-cells; and ComPACT, which delivers antigen driven T-cell activation and specific co-stimulation in a single product.

