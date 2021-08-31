IndexIQ Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 2.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,074 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $407,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 1,420.7% during the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 441 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in SPS Commerce by 361.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 480 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $66,000. Finally, Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new stake in SPS Commerce in the first quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of SPS Commerce from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of SPS Commerce from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $124.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.29.

Shares of SPSC stock opened at $137.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.52 and a beta of 0.90. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.15 and a fifty-two week high of $137.08. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $108.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.25.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The software maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.06. SPS Commerce had a net margin of 13.02% and a return on equity of 10.28%. On average, research analysts anticipate that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 3,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.08, for a total transaction of $365,056.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Sven Wehrwein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.19, for a total transaction of $224,380.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management services. The firm serves retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors and logistics firms to orchestrate the management of item data, order fulfillment, inventory control and sales analytics across all channels. Its SPS Commerce cloud services platform offers Trading Partner Community, Fulfillment, Assortment, Analytics, Sourcing, and Other Trading Partner Solutions.

