IndexIQ Advisors LLC Raises Holdings in Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Penske Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:PAG) by 3.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,042 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC’s holdings in Penske Automotive Group were worth $381,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $75,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group by 124.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,004 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 556 shares during the period. Finally, NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Penske Automotive Group during the 1st quarter valued at $144,000. 33.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE PAG opened at $88.84 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.41 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.64. Penske Automotive Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.58 and a twelve month high of $93.45.

Penske Automotive Group (NYSE:PAG) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $4.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.99 by $0.42. Penske Automotive Group had a return on equity of 28.52% and a net margin of 3.94%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Penske Automotive Group, Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is a positive change from Penske Automotive Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. Penske Automotive Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.11%.

PAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $119.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Penske Automotive Group from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Penske Automotive Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

In other news, CEO Roger S. Penske sold 20,813 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.10, for a total transaction of $1,750,373.30. 44.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Penske Automotive Group

Penske Automotive Group, Inc operates as an international transportation services company, which engages in the distribution of commercial vehicles, diesel engines, gas engines, power systems and related parts & services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Automotive, Retail Commercial Truck, Non-Automotive Investments, and Other.

