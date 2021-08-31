IndexIQ Advisors LLC Sells 7,620 Shares of Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA)

IndexIQ Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA) by 4.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 150,396 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,620 shares during the quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC owned 0.29% of Liquidia worth $430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Liquidia by 197.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 8,979 shares during the period. Algert Global LLC bought a new stake in Liquidia in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Liquidia by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 13,903 shares during the period. 22.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Liquidia alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Liquidia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th.

NASDAQ:LQDA opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $139.81 million, a PE ratio of -2.40 and a beta of 0.05. Liquidia Co. has a 12 month low of $2.25 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.73.

Liquidia (NASDAQ:LQDA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. Analysts expect that Liquidia Co. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Liquidia

Liquidia Corp. operates as a holding company which through its subsidiary engages in developing and commercializing biopharmaceutical products. It engages in novel products development used in PRINT technology to transform the lives of patients. PRINT is a particle engineering platform that enables precise production of uniform drug particles designed to improve the safety, efficacy and performance of a wide range of therapies.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liquidia Co. (NASDAQ:LQDA).

Receive News & Ratings for Liquidia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liquidia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.