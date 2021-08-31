Indivior (LON:INDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $197.60

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 195.60 ($2.56), with a volume of 345686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.90 ($2.49).
Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.
The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46.
About Indivior (LON:INDV)
Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.
Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.