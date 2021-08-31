Indivior (LON:INDV) Hits New 1-Year High at $197.60

Indivior PLC (LON:INDV) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 197.60 ($2.58) and last traded at GBX 195.60 ($2.56), with a volume of 345686 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 190.90 ($2.49).

Separately, Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 320 ($4.18) target price on shares of Indivior in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Indivior alerts:

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 163.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 148.31. The firm has a market capitalization of £1.44 billion and a PE ratio of 14.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 124.46.

In other Indivior news, insider Jerome Lande sold 184,219 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 163 ($2.13), for a total value of £300,276.97 ($392,313.78). Also, insider Graham Hetherington bought 29,220 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 171 ($2.23) per share, with a total value of £49,966.20 ($65,281.16). Insiders have sold 575,568 shares of company stock worth $93,003,537 over the last ninety days.

About Indivior (LON:INDV)

Indivior PLC, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of buprenorphine-based prescription drugs for the treatment of opioid dependence and co-occurring disorders. The company's product pipeline focuses on treating opioid use disorder, addiction, and schizophrenia.

Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?

Receive News & Ratings for Indivior Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Indivior and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.