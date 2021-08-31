INDUS (ETR:INH) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $34.76

INDUS Holding AG (ETR:INH) shares passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €34.76 ($40.89) and traded as high as €35.45 ($41.71). INDUS shares last traded at €35.25 ($41.47), with a volume of 8,948 shares changing hands.

INH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €41.00 ($48.24) price objective on INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Commerzbank set a €43.00 ($50.59) price objective on INDUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Warburg Research set a €40.50 ($47.65) price objective on INDUS in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get INDUS alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.52. The firm has a market cap of $935.97 million and a PE ratio of 21.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of €34.52 and a 200-day moving average price of €34.76.

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Featured Story: Stock Selection – What is cash flow?



Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.