INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Gap Down to $71.54

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.54, but opened at $69.99. INDUS Realty Trust shares last traded at $69.99, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.
A number of equities research analysts have commented on INDT shares. started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.
The company has a market cap of $540.46 million, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76.
About INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)
Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
