INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) Shares Gap Down to $71.54

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:INDT)’s stock price gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $71.54, but opened at $69.99. INDUS Realty Trust shares last traded at $69.99, with a volume of 15 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on INDT shares. started coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of INDUS Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock.

The company has a market cap of $540.46 million, a PE ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.76.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in INDT. Strs Ohio acquired a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth about $49,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $116,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $13,670,000. Hilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new stake in shares of INDUS Realty Trust in the first quarter worth $208,000. 47.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Indus Realty Trust, Inc engages in developing, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. The company was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

