Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:IBA) shares saw strong trading volume on Tuesday . 1,514 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the previous session’s volume of 7,869 shares.The stock last traded at $43.68 and had previously closed at $43.38.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Industrias Bachoco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Grupo Santander assumed coverage on shares of Industrias Bachoco in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $44.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 4.14 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Industrias Bachoco (NYSE:IBA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $955.35 million. Industrias Bachoco had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 11.66%. Equities research analysts predict that Industrias Bachoco, S.A.B. de C.V. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.4249 per share. This is a boost from Industrias Bachoco’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 12th. Industrias Bachoco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.55%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in IBA. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 40.7% during the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 2,803 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 20.6% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $405,000 after purchasing an additional 1,740 shares during the last quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 4.7% during the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 12,111 shares of the company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 24.6% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 12,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Industrias Bachoco by 41.6% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $595,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

Industrias Bachoco Company Profile (NYSE:IBA)

Industrias Bachoco SAB de CV is a holding company, which engages breeding, processing, marketing poultry, such as chicken, eggs, balanced feed, swine, and other products. It operates through Poultry and Other segments. The Poultry segment includes chicken and egg operations. The Other segment consists of operations of swine, balanced feed for animal consumption and other by-products.

