Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) Short Interest Update

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IFNY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 26.0% from the July 29th total of 7,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.8 days.

IFNY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.28. The stock had a trading volume of 510 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,743. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.25. Infinity Energy Resources has a 52-week low of $0.08 and a 52-week high of $0.41.

Infinity Energy Resources (OTCMKTS:IFNY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter.

Infinity Energy Resources, Inc engages in the exploration and development of oil and gas properties. It focuses on hydrocarbon reserves of Perlas and Tyra concession blocks offshore Nicaragua in the Caribbean Sea. The company was founded in April 1987 and is headquartered in Overland Park, KS.

