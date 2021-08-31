InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Sets New 1-Year High at $135.00

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $135.00 and last traded at $131.64, with a volume of 1697 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $132.99.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $95.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of InMode from $84.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. TheStreet raised shares of InMode from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of InMode from $92.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. InMode has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $108.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $88.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 44.33 and a beta of 1.87.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The healthcare company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.54. InMode had a net margin of 44.34% and a return on equity of 45.87%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oliver Luxxe Assets LLC bought a new position in shares of InMode during the second quarter worth $224,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in InMode by 63.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 78,639 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $7,445,000 after purchasing an additional 30,445 shares during the last quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter valued at $355,000. Spectrum Management Group LLC bought a new position in InMode during the second quarter valued at $1,570,000. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new position in InMode during the second quarter valued at $29,846,000.

InMode Company Profile (NASDAQ:INMD)

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

