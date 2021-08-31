Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) Short Interest Up 36.1% in August

Innospec Inc. (NASDAQ:IOSP) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 378,200 shares, a growth of 36.1% from the July 29th total of 277,800 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 108,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Innospec during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Group One Trading L.P. acquired a new position in Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Caxton Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 2nd quarter worth about $241,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Innospec in the 1st quarter worth about $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.34% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on IOSP shares. TheStreet lowered Innospec from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Innospec from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Shares of IOSP traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $93.17. 194 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,436. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.00. Innospec has a 52-week low of $61.48 and a 52-week high of $107.73. The company has a market cap of $2.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.70 and a beta of 1.31.

Innospec (NASDAQ:IOSP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.32. Innospec had a net margin of 6.39% and a return on equity of 11.37%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Innospec will post 4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Innospec, Inc develops, manufactures, blends, markets and supplies fuel additives, oilfield chemicals, personal care, and other specialty chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Fuel Specialties, Performance Chemicals and Oilfield Services. The Fuel Specialties segment develops, manufactures, blends, markets, and supplies a range of specialty chemical products used as additives to a range of fuels.

